Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Huawei for joint cooperation in the field of smart flight technology, mainly in providision and evaluation of proposed smart aviation solutions.

The MoU was signed by the GACA Director General of Technology and Digital Transformation Engineer Abdullah bin Fahd Al Shaya and Huawei General Manager Tao Ping on the sidelines of the activities of the Global Tech Conference, LEAP, which concluded recently in Riyadh.

The cooperation includes providing, evaluating and selecting smart aviation solutions, the possibility of participating in passenger services projects, operating airports, cloud services, networks and data center.

This in addition to cooperation in the field of development, training and the provision of the latest innovative technologies in the field of information and communications technology.

GACA is keen to activate the comprehensive digital transformation project in the use of modern technologies in various fields of air transport to raise the level of services, quality and efficiency.

Furthermore to simplify procedures, while constantly maintaining the provision of services and the exchange of information in a safe and sound manner based on the best practices and international standards.