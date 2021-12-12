Saudi Arabia’s Arabian Contracting Services Co., which trades on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) as Al Arabia, has established a joint stock company in Egypt with United Media Services Company, marking its first partnership outside the kingdom.

The outdoor advertising company said in a statement to the exchange (Tadawul) that it aims to bring about “a qualitative leap” in the sector in Egypt.

The joint stock company will operate under a 25-year agreement and establish at least 120 advertising screens in Egypt.

Al Arabia will supervise, manage and operate all stages of the advertising process to reach advertisers’ customers in Egypt, the company said.

