The CEO of the National Fisheries Development Program (NFDP) Ali Al-Shaikhi announced that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is on its way to be among the first countries in the aquaculture sector.



Al-Shaikhi made these remarks during an interview with Al-Ekhbarya, in which he said that Saudi Arabia would reach this great goal after its success in joining the largest international organizations in aquaculture.



The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA) has taken a decision to make the Kingdom to be one of the first countries in the world in this sector during its accession to the Network of Aquaculture Centres in Asia-Pacific (NACA) .



Al-Shaikhi said that there are several international organizations that preceded us and worked in the past in the field of aquaculture, and many international research centers too have work in this field, but Saudi Arabia shortened the way by joining these two organizations, which produce more than 95% of the world's production.



It is worth mentioning that the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, during the Cabinet session, agreed to the accession of Saudi Arabia to the Agreement on the Network of Aquaculture Centres in Asia-Pacific (NACA).



The (NACA) was formed by an international treaty titled Agreement on the Network of Aquaculture Centres in Asia and the Pacific signed in Bangkok on Jan. 8, 1988.

