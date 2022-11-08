Leading global construction technology and building materials experts will be in Riyadh next week to take part in the 32nd edition of Saudi Build International Exhibition and its co-located events - 23rd Saudi Elenex Exhibition, which specialises in electricity and renewable energy, the Saudi Stone and Marble Exhibition, and the Saudi Heavy Equipment Exhibition.

The expo, which kicks off on November 14, will run for the next three days at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

It comes at a time when the Saudi real estate sector is witnessing an unprecedented surge in construction and giant urban projects that will reshape the future of the kingdom and the region, said the event organisers.

The mega projects funded by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), Royal Commissions, related ministries, as well as the private sector, are creating opportunities worth more than SR4.87 trillion ($1.32 trillion).

Housing projects by public and private sectors also see a large-scale boom to help bridge the gap between housing supply and demand, providing an opportunity for the building sector companies valued at over SR3.75 billion, they stated.

The impressive growth of this sector has attracted more than 550 companies from 43 countries from the kingdom and around the world for the event, said Mohammed Al Husseini, CEO of Riyadh Exhibitions Company (REC) at a press conference held to announce the exhibition's launch.

"We are honoured that the Saudi Building Exhibition 2022 has the patronage of Majid bin Abdullah Al Hogail, Minister of Municipal, Rural Affairs, and Housing, and that the event will show case the latest building technologies and innovations.

The hosting of Saudi Build along with Saudi Elenex, Saudi Stone and Marble Exhibition, and Saudi Heavy Equipment Exhibition makes it a unique platform dedicated to the construction sector that will provide innumerable opportunities and business prospects for investors and trade buyers to secure the best technologies for their needs.

Several major stakeholders such as Saudi Council of Engineers, Saudi Contractors Authority & Saudi Building Code have backed the event signing up as supporting partners.

Elegancia Arabia has signed up as platinum sponsor, while Gold Sponsorships come from various organizations and companies including Kingdom’s Oil Sustainability Programme, the Saudi Ceramics Company, Ambatt Concito Milano, and Golden Art and Safid as Engineered Air Solutions.

The major highlights of the event are: A conference on smart cities, a Forum on Future of Building and sustainability, and a few workshops on latest technologies and innovations, presented by some of the sector’s leading executives and experts in the field.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).