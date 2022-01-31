The agreement was signed during the third session of the agricultural committee of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council, which was a preparatory meeting headed by the Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli and the Iraqi Minister of Agriculture Mohammed Al-Khafaji.



The agreement includes cooperation in a number of areas, including plant production, pest control, combating desertification and preserving forests, pastures and biodiversity. It also includes developing agricultural marketing and trade exchange for agricultural products, wastewater management, treatment and reuse, food security, quarantining, veterinary laboratories, and supporting investment in the agricultural sector.



According to the deal, joint seminars, workshops, and trade and investment exhibitions will be held and agricultural projects will be set up and implemented.



A joint working team will also be formed within the work of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council, to consult on the measures to be taken to enhance and develop cooperation in accordance with the provisions of the memorandum signed between the two sides.



During the meeting, the committee discussed a number of issues in the environmental, water, agricultural and food security fields.