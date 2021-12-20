PHOTO
Riyadh – Mubasher: The board of SABIC Agri-Nutrients Company proposed on 19 December cash dividends distribution worth SAR 1.42 billion for the second half (H2) of 2021.
The company will pay a dividend of SAR 3 per share for a total of 476.03 million eligible shares, according to a bourse filing on Monday.
The dividends represent 30% of the share’s par value.
SABIC Agri-Nutrients will later announce the distribution date.
Source: Mubasher
