Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded the contract for the construction of internal roads running 16 km long at Al Quoz 2 in Dubai.

The project aims to meet the demographic and urbanisation needs of the area and bring happiness to residents.

Announcing the contract award, RTA said it intends to undertake the construction of internal roads extending 12 km at Nad Al Sheba 2.

The scope of work includes parallel parking, streetlights, rainwater drainage system and sewage network. It will also assess the condition of internal roads stretching 27 km from engineering, traffic safety and drainage of stormwater perspectives.

This residential community is bordered by three main roads: Dubai Al Ain Road towards the west, Nad Al Hamar St towards the east and south, and Al Manama St towards the north, it stated.

Undertaking this project underlines RTAs commitment to improving the infrastructure of the neighbourhood such as roads, streetlights, and rainwater drainage systems. The project serves Al Quoz 2 situated between Al Khail Road and Meydan Road," remarked Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority.

"The project improves the accessibility of Al Quoz 2 area such as the market complex and Al Quoz Lake Park and serves about 3000 residents. It improves the entry of the area and steps up the capacity of the entry points to 1250 vehicles per hour," he noted.

"It will also enhance the entry/exit point to and from Al Meydan Road and improve the link with the residential area under development along with surrounding roads such as Al Khail Road," he added.

The construction works aim to improve the traffic flow and public safety and ease the connectivity with the surrounding areas. Connecting roads will be paved to serve all land plots in the area, and two new entry/exit points for Al Manama and Nadd Al Hamar Streets will be constructed to enhance the link with the neighbourhood, explained Al Tayer.

In the second half of this year, RTA began construction of the internal roads at Al Barsha South 3 spanning 6.4 km.

The project is situated at the Mohammed bin Rashid Gardens and is surrounded by Al Barsha South 2 to the north, Al Hebiah 1 and 4 to the south, Motor City, Sports City and Arjan to the east, and Al Barsha South 4 to the west. The project works also include streetlights, car parks and bus stops.