Egypt - Wealth Holding has unveiled its new project, Once Mall, located in the Andalus area of New Cairo’s Fifth Settlement. Positioned along the Mohamed Naguib Axis, Once Mall is designed to serve as a comprehensive investment hub, offering a mix of commercial, administrative, and medical clinic units to meet the diverse needs of investors.

Soheir Kareem, Chairperson of Wealth Holding, revealed that the company aims to achieve sales of EGP 2.8bn from the project, which is slated for delivery within two and a half years. Kareem also highlighted that flexible payment plans have been introduced to cater to the varied preferences of customers.

A standout feature of Once Mall is its introduction of a new commercial real estate product called Pretica, aimed at supporting young manufacturers and entrepreneurs. The offering includes fully finished commercial spaces starting at 6 square meters, with very flexible pricing and a 5-year installment plan.

Additionally, Wealth Holding has launched an innovative administrative real estate concept, Capsules—standalone, fully finished administrative offices with a net area of 6 square meters. These units are complemented by essential services, including meeting rooms and cafés, making them ideal for modern businesses.

Kareem emphasized that the location of Once Mall has been carefully selected in one of Fifth Settlement’s most strategic areas, ensuring the project remains in close proximity to major landmarks and attractions. This prime positioning is expected to drive high demand for units and make it a top choice for investors.

The architectural design of Once Mall was entrusted to FRS Architectural Office, led by Emad Riyad Fahim.

Dina Helal, Managing Director of Wealth Holding, explained that a comprehensive market study was conducted to understand the specific demands of real estate investors.

The mall’s location near key universities, schools, and hospitals ensures strong operational performance, with consistent demand throughout the year. Helal further emphasized that being situated in a densely populated area not only saves time and effort for investors but also significantly boosts the long-term market value of the project.

