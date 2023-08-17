UAE - The third annual Global Trade and Supply Chain Summit aims to shake up the status quo of global trade by bringing policymakers and businesses to the same table to discuss supply chain openness and unleashing trade in emerging countries.

The event will run in-person from September 19 to 20, 2023 at The Address Dubai Marina.

Topics to be covered during the Summit include supply chain diversification from China, handling sustainability, product traceability, managing data in digital trade, supply chain resilience and trade in emerging regions, among others.

100 speakers

Over 500 people are joining the event in Dubai. More than 100 speakers are confirmed including governmental and UN representatives and regulators, along with senior executives from key sectors such as retail, transportation, logistics, manufacturing, technology, finance and trade.

Economist Impact’s decision to host the summit in Dubai reflects the ongoing transformation and regionalisation of global trade and supply chains and the important role played by emerging markets like the Middle East, Africa and South-East Asia.

Confirmed speakers include Thani Al Zeyoudi, minister of state for foreign trade, UAE; Bertrand Conqueret, president global supply chain company and corporate senior vice president purchasing, Henkel; Mourad Tamoud, executive vice president, global supply chain, Schneider Electric; Sophie Öhrström, executive vice president, global logistics, GANT; Muralidhar Nittala, director of supply chain - Middle East and Africa, Johnson & Johnson; Adam Kaminski, chief supply chain officer, Aujan Group; Pankaj Bhargava, chief procurement officer, Pidilite Industries; Leila Afas, Director, global public policy, Toyota; Assel Zhanassova, CEO, Kazpost, former vice-minister of trade and integration, Republic of Kazakhstan; Ralph Ossa, chief economist, WTO; Muhammad Alam, president and chief product officer, SAP Intelligent Spend and Business Network (ISBN) product Engineering, general manager, SAP Business Network; John Ferguson, practice lead-globalisation, trade and finance, Economist Impact; Gregg Carlstrom, Middle East correspondent, The Economist; Melanie Noronha, principal, policy and insights, Economist Impact; and Beata Javorcik, chief economist, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Themed tracks

Themed tracks will help attendees explore in more details specific issues affecting industry:

●Visibility, transparency, traceability

●Transforming trade in troubled waters

●Digital trade opportunities and threats

●Defining supply chain resilience

●Emerging regions' potential

●Bringing trade and sustainability together

●Shrinking the trade-finance gap

●Customs and compliance evolution

●Supply chain technology revolution

Additionally, the agenda features extensive networking opportunities and cross-industry sessions to leverage synergies and encourage cross-sector engagement.

Sponsors of Global Trade and Supply Chain Summit include our host: The Executive Office of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, DP World, JP Morgan and SAP. Media partners include AmCham Dubai, CEO Clubs Network, EIU, Factores Economicos Mining Frontier, Sustainable 2, The Arab Hospital Magazine, Trade Finance Global, VMH Magazine and World Construction Today, World Finance Informs.-

