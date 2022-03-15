Carrefour stores in the region, including the UAE, will soon sell only cage-free eggs.

Under a newly signed animal welfare policy, Majid Al Futtaim said it is working towards a “100 per cent cage-free shell egg private label assortment across all markets it operates in by 2030 and all national brands by 2032”.

Developed in partnership with The Humane League, the commitment contributes to further improvements in farming conditions in the region.

Under the new Farmed Animal Health and Welfare Policy, Majid Al Futtaim will promote alternative and more sustainable housing systems, such as cage-free, outdoor access systems, free-range systems and organic.

Hani Weiss, chief executive officer, Majid Al Futtaim Retail, said: “As a result of today’s announcement, our customers can expect the highest animal health and welfare standards from Carrefour throughout the region. We are dedicated to working responsibly in this area and will continue to make progress by supporting best practices across our supply chains.”

Cage-free egg production offers “improved health, reduced mortality, higher product quality, enhanced disease resistance and reduced medication, lower risk of foodborne diseases, farmer job satisfaction and a contribution to corporate citizenship efforts”.

It will help reduce the “suffering of countless hens”, according to Aaron Ross, vice-president of Policy and Strategy at The Humane League.

Majid Al Futtaim is working to ensure that 100 per cent of its private label products come from non-genetically modified animals by the end of 2023.

The policy also stipulates multiple important points relating to the general health and wellbeing of animals.