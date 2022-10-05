Brands For Less Group (BFL), one of the largest retail leaders in the UAE, has launched its first shopping centre at Motor City in Dubai, which also features the group’s first BFL flagship store.

The flagship store will offer its renowned concepts such as Homes For Less, Toys For Less, and Muy Mucho, said a statement from the UAE retailer.

Speaking at the launch, senior officials said BFL Group will soon be launching its new concept ‘Beauty For Less', as part of its vision and mission to provide all consumers with a contemporary experience.

Set to open soon as a standalone store in the centre alongside other premium offerings, the Beauty For Less outlet will offer customers a comprehensive shopping experience through a range of beauty services and premium products.

The BFL Shopping Centre is positioned to be a one-stop-zone for customers, providing them with a wide range of products from highly anticipated BFL group’s stores, along with comfort, food and well-being. The centre will house the group’s standalone Luxury For Less store, as well as branches of Costa Coffee, HMC Clinic, and Life Pharmacy.

Furthermore, the centre has a designated space where children can engage in recreational activities, while their parents’ shop.

The new BFL Café is also set to provide customers with a warm and inviting space to relax, as part of their shopping experience. Through these new features, the group intends to provide its customers an integrated, unique experience under one roof, with their varied range of offerings, while employing the brand’s renowned off-price business model.

CEO and Co-founder Toufic Kreidieh said the new BFL Shopping Centre is committed to offering its customers a distinct shopping experience with a wide range of innovative products and services. The centre's holistic offerings include key entertainment and leisure elements as well.

"In addition, we have also added our new ‘Beauty For Less’ concept store to our current line-up of stores, in efforts to provide customers with quality beauty products and services, at the best possible price," stated Kreidieh.

"The BFL Group has strived to offer its customers an integrated experience by bringing all our concept stores under one roof, and this represents a major milestone in our journey," he added.

