TCL, the world’s top 2 TV brand, grew 54 per cent in the UAE last year, and hopes to continue the momentum this year, officials said in Dubai on Wednesday.

The company currently holds the no. 4 spot in the UAE, according to Sunny Yang, General Manager - TCL MEA.

The company on Wednersday unveiled its latest multi-category products for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) market at an event in Dubai. TCL also announced its partnership with Arsenal Football Club as the official regional consumer electronics partner of the club, with the event being highlighted by a special appearance by Arsenal Legend, Robert Pires.

Apart from the Arsenal tie-up, TCL is also the official TV partner of the ‘Call of Duty’ game franchise. Wednesday’s launch included a series of TVs dedicated towards gaming, which pair seamlessly with gaming consoles.

TCL also launched a suite of new products for the home with the aim of enabling a seamless and healthy connected lifestyle.

Yang said: “We are delighted to introduce TCL’s latest generation of Mini LED and QLED TVs in the Middle East and Africa market. Our purpose is to serve our evolving consumers’ needs and offer the latest cutting edge technology to give a premium, exceptional entertainment experience for them. We also look forward to showcasing our latest offerings in home appliances that will make lives easier.”

Majid Khan Niazi, Brand Development and Digital Marketing Manager - TCL MEA said that the Middle East is a very key segment for the company. “We are very heavily focused on the Middle East as a region and the UAE and Saudi Arabia are the flagship area sof the Middle East. We are expanding out retail network across the Middle East, we are heavily investing on that side. We want to grow in this market and we are very confident that 2023 will be the start of that process,” he told Khaleej Times.

“TCL’s growth in the MEA region has been truly remarkable over the past year,” Mohammed Minhajuddin, Senior Marketing Manager of TCL MEA, said. “We are expanding our TV portfolio in the MEA region offering more choices to customise with the technology matching their requirements and interests. The quality of our products speaks for itself as they have played a vital role in propelling our ambitions for the future even further.”

