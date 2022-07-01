JEDDAH — TCL Electronics, (1070.HK), the second-largest LCD TV brand in the world and a pioneer in consumer electronics and home appliances has launched its latest product line in Saudi Arabia in partnership with Alesayi Electronics, the sole distributor of TCL products in the Kingdom.



The products launched include TCL’s new range of MiniLED TVs, QLED TVs, extra-large 98” QLED TV and soundbars along with a wide range of air conditioners (ACs), refrigerators, and washing machines. TCL achieved ranking No.1 in the Android Smart TV market share globally in 2021.



TCL has a presence in over 160 countries and has over 300 million customers, making it a globally leading brand of consumer electronics and home appliances. This latest product launch is part of the company’s aggressive expansion strategies in the Middle East & Africa region.



Commenting on the product launch, Ms. Sunny Yang, General Manager of TCL MEA, said, “We are proud to bring our brand-new line of products to our existing and new customers in Saudi Arabia. With this new market expansion, facilitated by our local partners, the goal is for TCL to become a leader in intelligent technology in the region.”



“These new products are firmly in line with TCL’s s new brand slogan “Inspire Greatness”, which carries the brand’s latest corporate message. It is meant to reflect TCL’s confidence and ambition to provide consumers around the world with values that inspire and empower people to pursue greatness beyond products,” she added.



Mohammed Hassan Hashish, Executive Director of Alesayi Electronics, said, “We have had a strong relationship with TCL for many years. With the launch of the new product line, we expect to serve a new and smart customer base in the Saudi market.”



TCL is adding top-of-the-line features to this new C-series TV line up. TCL’s Mini LED QLED 4K TVs, C935 and C835 offer stunning brightness and striking contrast, showing off captivating details, thanks to 1000+ dimming zones in C935 and full-array local dimming in C835.



Its QLED 4K TVs, C735 and C635 also have excellent visuals with over one billion true-to-life colours. C735 is a perfect gift to gamers with its game master technology providing 144 Hz refresh rate.



TCL also launched the 98C735 with an extra-large 98” screen, which is the largest-sized TV launched in Saudi Arabia by TCL. All the new TCL TVs now come with built-in Google TV’s and all C-series TVs have HDMI 2.1 connectivity



The home appliance products unveiled in the Saudi market include bigger 512L 4-cross door refrigerators with inverter compressor and multi-air flow 4 cycle systems. The new TCL washing machines use direct drive motor that is quieter, more stable and more energy-efficient. Ultra+ dual inverter with high SEER B level in Saudi can achieve fast cooling & heating along with self-cleaning. These ACs also have an IOT connection and can be operated via TCL Home App.



TCL products will be available all across KSA in both TCL showrooms, as well as various popular electronics retail stores and outlets including Alesayi Electronics, Extra, Jarir Lulu, and other offline channels throughout the kingdom. The products are also available online at www.aecksa.com.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).