Talabat, a leading local platform for everyday deliveries, has launched ‘talabat pro’ in Bahrain, a subscription service providing access to exclusive benefits, including unlimited free deliveries from selected restaurants and vendors.

‘Talabat pro’ members will be able to enjoy unlimited free deliveries from a wide selection of loved food brands, groceries, and local shops such as Healthy Calorie, Jasmis, 3 Lines, Baskin Robbins, Lulu Hypermarket, as well as talabat Mart.

Moaiad Aqel, Managing Director of talabat in Bahrain, said: “At talabat, we constantly seek to enhance our users’ experience by providing them with exclusive benefits that exceed their expectations. Moreover, we have launched a paid subscription program that enables customers to receive free delivery on their food and non-food orders, in cooperation with leading restaurants and groceries in the kingdom. We remain committed to developing and improving the application’s services, whilst offering further exclusive features and offers.”

Free trial

Customers can choose to sign-up to ‘talabat pro’ on a monthly or yearly basis, with the cost ranging from BD2.5 ($6.6) per month, or BD2 per month for a yearly plan. talabat’s own subscription service also offers a free trial, with customers being able to enjoy the new launch for a month upon signing-up, with the possibility of cancelling anytime.

‘talabat pro’ is available now for customers across Bahrain and on all iOS and Android devices.

