SHARJAH, 10th January, 2024 (WAM) -- Since its launch in 2015, Souq Al Jubail has welcomed over 50 million shoppers and visitors, establishing itself as a key market, commercial destination, and tourist landmark in Sharjah, offering integrated quality services and diverse facilities.

Mohammad bin Essa, Chief Asset Management Officer of the Asset Management Sector at Sharjah Asset Management, stated that this remarkable achievement of hosting a large number of visitors over the past 8 years has established the market as one of the most significant tourist and commercial destinations in the Emirate of Sharjah.

This accomplishment is attributed to the foresight of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, who is dedicated to making Sharjah an emblem of evolution, prosperity, renaissance, and civilization.

Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammed has shown great interest in Souq Al Jubail, aiming to serve the residents of the Emirate of Sharjah in its diverse regions. He recently inaugurated Souq Al Jubail - Dhaid and Souq Al Jubail - Kalba, with Souq Al Jubail in Al Madam set to open in the near future. The goal is to provide comprehensive and high-quality food products to a broader segment of the emirate's population and visitors.

Bin Essa commented, "Every year, Souq Al Jubail continues to witness increasing demand from visitors and shoppers. This is a result of our integrated services to meet the needs of various market visitors, successfully branding ourselves as one of the most important markets and tourist destinations in the region and globally."

He asserted, "Year after year, the market witnesses an increasing influx of visitors and shoppers due to its comprehensive and high-quality services, competitive pricing meeting the diverse needs of its visitors, and the provision of fresh, imported, and high-quality products. This ensures a comfortable and distinctive shopping experience in alignment with the highest global standards and measures, making the market the preferred and foremost destination for visitors."

He emphasised, "The market's extensive diversity across its sections has rendered it a unique destination, garnering significant attention, especially from seafood enthusiasts. The fish section stands out as a distinctive addition to the market, boasting over 250 varieties of fish. This significantly contributes to supporting fishermen and those employed in this sector, enhancing consumer choices, and providing more comprehensive avenues for fishermen. Additionally, it plays a crucial role in regulating and controlling the sale prices of various types of fish."

A market with 261 shops spread across three main sections: fruits and vegetables, meat, and fresh fish. It also offers services like ATMs, a hypermarket, and pharmacies for convenience.

The Souq Al Jubail hosts the Al Jubail 1441 Restaurant, offering stunning views of Sharjah Creek and serving seafood, Arabic and international coffee, fresh juices, and seasonal hot and cold drinks.

Souq Al Jubail hosts various events and activities throughout the year, including exhibitions, festivals, and the annual Dates Festival since 2015, which attracts leading date traders and shop vendors.

Souq Al Jubail in Al Dhaid is a comprehensive service destination covering 78,000 square meters and organized into four sections: meat, vegetables and fruits, fish, and a central courtyard. It includes storage and refrigeration warehouses to ensure food quality. The market has 86 diverse commercial units, including 24 for meats and poultry, 45 for vegetables, fruits, and dates, and 16 for fish, each with specific amenities and facilities.

Souq Al Jubail in Kalba is a comprehensive market with specialised restaurants, a traditional café, children's play area, and prayer rooms. It is divided into three main sections: Meat, Fish, and Vegetable and Fruit, covering 33 thousand square meters. The market aims to provide high-quality fresh produce and create employment opportunities for fishermen, traders, farmers, and ranchers.

Souq Al Jubail is a project of Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.