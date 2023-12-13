H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, opened, this Wednesday, Al Suyoh Mall, the second community market implemented by the Sharjah Retail Group of the Sharjah Cooperative, located on Mleiha Road in the Al Suyuh suburb.

Touring the mall, His Highness inspected the mall’s facilities, including retail stores, entertainment facilities, and service facilities, in addition to restaurants and cafes.

His Highness was briefed about the mall, which includes more than 50 stores, including well-known brands.