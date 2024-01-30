Saudi-based Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker Company (Shaker Group) has announced the opening of its seventh store in Riyadh, thus marking another significant milestone in its ongoing expansion strategy to the business-to-consumer (B2C) channel.

A leading importer, manufacturer and distributor of air conditioners and home appliances in the kingdom, Shaker Group said this comes as a crucial step in its strategic plan to boost its presence in the retail sector through growing its B2C channel, enhancing its retail footprint and offering an unparalleled shopping experience to its customers.

With plans for further expansion, Shaker is poised to continue its trajectory of growth and innovation in the retail landscape of Saudi Arabia.

The 380-sq-m facility is strategically located in the thriving area of Al Thumama Road by the new residential compounds - Qortuba Gate and Sedra by Roshn - thus positioning it at the heart of a bustling community to cater to a growing customer base, said the company in a statement.

The store features a wide range of products and services, with brands catering to all consumer segments and tailored to meet the evolving needs of the local community.

The launch is in line with Shaker's commitment to bringing innovative and customer-centric retail experiences to more regions across the kingdom, it stated.

The modern design and interactive displays of the store are set to redefine the shopping experience, making it more engaging, convenient, and immersive for a newer generation of customers, it added.

CEO Mohammed Ibrahim Abunayyan said: "We are thrilled to announce the opening of our 7th store in the country. This is an expansion of our physical footprint and also a reflection of our dedication to enhancing the shopping experience for our customers."

To celebrate the launch, Shaker Group is offering free installation for the first 100 units of LG-branded air conditioners, in addition to complimentary gifts and a special one-year extended warranty for purchases made within one month.

"We are constantly exploring innovative ways to connect with the shifting trends and preferences of our consumers, and this new store is a perfect example of our efforts. It embodies our vision of offering trusted products and creating spaces where customers can enjoy a unique and enriching shopping journey," he added.

