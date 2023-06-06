The Sharjah Department of Agriculture and Livestock (SDAL) has signed a cooperation agreement with Majid Al Futtaim's Carrefour to establish a partnership supporting local agricultural and animal products, exchanging experiences, and developing marketing strategies.

At the department's headquarters, Dr. Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji, Head of SDAL, and Bernardo Perloiro, Chief Operating Officer for the GCC at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, signed the agreement.

Al Tunaiji stated that the cooperation is part of the department's plan to expand the strategic partnership with the private sector, which contributes to coming up with marketing strategies and achieving them due to the great experience Carrefour has in retail sales and marketing both locally and globally.

Perluero explained that the cooperation would support the diversity of national agricultural products in Carrefour stores in the UAE and provide more local products, strengthening the national economy and enhancing food security and its objectives, in line with the National Strategy for Food Security 2051.