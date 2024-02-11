RIYADH — The Ministry of Commerce announced that the Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr Discount Season will be open for consumers, effective from Shaaban 10, corresponding to Feb. 20 until Shawwal 5, corresponding to April 14.

Commercial establishments and electronic stores can apply electronically for discount licenses from Sunday, the first day of Shaban, through the website: sales.mc.gov.sa. The announcement was made as part of the ministry’s drive to stimulate early shopping.

The electronic submission of application for issuance of license aims to enable establishments and stores to easily obtain discount licenses, print them and present them to consumers, without losing days of the annual discount balance. The introduction of the season this year also enables e-commerce shoppers to obtain their products early.

The consumer can verify the legality and validity of the discounts by scanning the barcode appearing on the discount license, with the mobile camera, to show him all the data related to the discounts, which includes the type and percentage of discounts, and their duration, in addition to the establishment’s data.

The ministry confirmed the continuation of inspection tours to verify the legality of the reductions and monitor them in all regions of the Kingdom.

