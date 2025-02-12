Abdullah Al Othaim Markets Company recorded a 6.58% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to SAR 523.09 million during 2024, compared to SAR 490.77 million.

The revenues hit SAR 10.71 billion as of 31 December 2024, up 4.70% from SAR 10.23 billion a year earlier, according to the financial income results.

Earnings per share (EPS) climbed to SAR 0.58 last year from SAR 0.55 in 2023.

Financials for Q4-24

In the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024, the net profits stood at SAR 286.49 million, an annual leap of 72.89% from SAR 165.70 million.

Revenues grew by 2.60% to SAR 2.65 billion in October-December 2024 from SAR 2.58 billion a year earlier.

Quarterly, the Q4-24 net profits enlarged by 280.01% from SAR 75.39 million in Q3-24, while the revenues jumped by 3.39% from SAR 2.56 billion.

