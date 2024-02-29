Saudi Arabia - Montblanc, a leading global maison for luxury business lifestyle, celebrated the opening of its boutique in Mall of Dhahran this week, together with longstanding partner Paris Gallery.

The boutique is the ninth in the kingdom for the maison, and showcases its new Neo 3.0 retail concept, currently being rolled out globally.

The latest Neo 3.0 interior design expands on earlier Neo iterations by French designer and interiors architect Noé Duchaufour-Lawrance, by adding travertine and handmade concrete wall finishes to the existing walnut and black lacquer of the boutique. The immersive retail environment features dedicated areas for Montblanc’s watches, writing instruments, leather goods, accessories and its range of technology devices.

Home to a wide selection of Montblanc’s core writing instruments, the boutique showcases a variety of sought-after collections, including Montblanc Great Characters Muhammad Ali Special Edition, which pays tribute to a figure whose legendary moments in sports and civil rights activism made him one of the most influential figures of the 20th century.

Watch enthusiasts will appreciate the extensive range of high complication timepieces, including the Montblanc 1858 Geosphere 0 Oxygen South Pole Exploration, a new limited edition inspired by the South Pole. Also available is the Maison’s bestselling complication, Montblanc Star Legacy Full Calendar, newly equipped with a midnight blue dial as well as the addition of the Maison’s interchangeable strap system.

The boutique features a gifting and VIP section as well as a dedicated area for leather goods, including the latest Montblanc Meisterstück Leather Collection - inspired by the art of writing, the latest assortment reimagines timeless hero shapes, all presented in the collection’s signature smooth leather with a brilliant finish.

Jade Hantouche, Managing Director, Montblanc KSA, said: “We are delighted to extend our presence further in the Eastern Province and introduce our new interior concept at the Mall of Dhahran. The Kingdom is of great importance to Montblanc, home to many of our longstanding, loyal customers who have a great appreciation for luxury craftsmanship. Our ongoing expansion is a testament to our commitment to extend our presence to meet the growing demand.”

