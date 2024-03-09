UAE - Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Dubai has opened a new luxury showroom in the presence of the marque’s Chief Executive, Chris Brownridge.

“I am delighted to announce the opening of the new Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Dubai showroom here in Dubai. Thanks to its fantastic leadership, the city embodies groundbreaking vision and has become a symbol of human ambition. Opening our doors here, in the epicentre of unparalleled luxury, is a privilege and a testament to the importance of Dubai to our great marque.

“This opening is a fantastic milestone for us. Not only does this new space bring to life the new visual identity of Rolls-Royce, but with its innovative digital technologies and beautiful interior design we will be immersing our current and future clients in the magical world of Rolls-Royce, brimming with unparalleled levels of creativity, craft, and luxury.

Accolades

“A true testament to our commitment to Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and our clients, I am delighted to say that we have recently won several accolades, including the 2023 World Dealer of the Year award at the Rolls-Royce World Dealer Conference in Singapore last week, and this showroom will elevate our efforts to even greater heights as we continue to put our clients at the forefront of everything we do.”

Mamdouh Khairallah, Director of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Dubai, said: “The unveiling of the much-anticipated new showroom in Dubai further cements the brand’s pinnacle position as a true House of Luxury, perfectly capturing the essence of the marque. Pioneers of innovation and technology thanks to its wise and unfaltering leadership, Dubai ‘Inspires Greatness’ and it is an honour to be a part of this vision.

“Immersing our clients in the world of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars sits at the heart of everything that we do, and the new showroom, imbued with the new Rolls-Royce visual identity, offers our current and future clientele a fully immersive experience that takes them to the very core of the marque. A hub of creativity and craft this space not only provides the perfect platform to showcase Rolls-Royce’s unrivalled motor cars, but also provides distinguished individuals with opportunities for self-expression and personalisation they cannot find anywhere else, inspiring them to create truly Bespoke, one-of-a-kind motor cars. Congratulations to our partners at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Dubai and to the Albatha Group on this milestone.”

House of Luxury

César Habib, Regional Director Middle East & Africa, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said: “This new addition to the brand’s expanding retail network reaffirms Rolls-Royce’s dedication to granting its past, present, and future client’s access to the world’s most exquisite luxury vehicles, and further consolidates the marque’s position as a true House of Luxury.”

Reflecting the latest visual identity of the brand, the showroom exudes sophistication, contemporary luxury, and creativity, while incorporating innovative digital technology with an inviting and relaxing interior design. Crafted to appeal to a younger, self-made, and highly individual clientele, the new visual identity provides a wholly immersive client experience and a welcoming atmosphere where current and future clients can experience and appreciate the marque’s magnificent motor cars.

At the heart of the new showroom sits The Bespoke Commissioning Atelier. This centrepiece is set to transport clients into the magical world of Rolls-Royce. Housing some of marque’s most exquisite examples of craftsmanship, at the Atelier customers explore and select personalised surface finishes, wood veneers, leathers, embroidery threads in a variety of vivacious hues, and fabrics for their Bespoke commissions, perfectly tailored to their personalities and desires.

Sensory-inspired space

Whilst this sensory-inspired space helps clients envisage their dream commission coming to life, the Bespoke commissioning experience is further complemented by the Cabinet of Curiosities. Located in the lounge area, this section features intriguing pieces that inspire and spark conversations, as well as the hospitality lounge – offering a secluded space for clients to relax and socialise.

Opening its doors to a hub of creativity and craft, on top of housing unrivalled motoring masterpieces, the showroom will provide an experience tailored to the Bespoke needs of the dealership’s most discerning clientele with meticulous attention to detail.

To commemorate this momentous occasion and adding to the grandeur of the new showroom in Dubai, four exquisite models were on display, including: Spectre, the marque’s first fully electric ultra-luxury Super Coupé, Phantom ‘Year of the Dragon’, one of four Bespoke motoring masterpieces commissioned to mark the Chinese New Year, Black Badge Ghost Ékleipsis, inspired by the drama, spectacle, and mystery of a solar eclipse limited to just 25 examples globally, and Black Badge Cullinan ‘Iced Black Diamond’, a stunning motor car finished in Bespoke exterior colour ‘Iced Black Diamond’ and Turchese interior.

