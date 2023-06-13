Qatar - Pursing its endeavour to offer customers an “exceptional” banking experience, QNB has signed an exclusive agreement with French luxury retailer Printemps, the largest luxury department store in the Middle East and the first store of the French chain abroad.

Under the agreement, ‘QNB First’ members will benefit from exclusive privileges on the world's finest luxury fashion, beauty and lifestyle, including some 700 brands of which at least 200 are exclusive, while enjoying private events.

QNB customers can redeem their Life Rewards at Printemps Doha, and enjoy promotional discounts.

The agreement provides the bank with a new opportunity to increase the visibility of its brand alongside the most prestigious international luxury brands through attractive advertising campaigns.

Commenting on this partnership, senior executive vice-president, QNB Group Retail Banking, Adel Ali al-Malki said, “The new announcement cements the partnership between the two entities and their endeavour to provide premium and luxury customer experience and personalised services, embodying their values and aspirations.

“We are delighted to make our customers feel valued and rewarded by making their shopping experience at this must-see fashion landmark and social hub more rewarding, with best in class benefits.”

Victor Agha, chairman of Doha Oasis said, “We are extremely proud to announce this exceptional retail partnership with QNB Group.

“In our relentless pursuit to provide an innovative approach to consumer satisfaction, a dedicated in store QNB lounge will open soon to ensure an ultra-personalised banking service. This is set to enhance the shopping experience of the QNB First members further. This remarkable partnership between Printemps Doha and QNB aims to redefine the landscape of retail in Qatar, by combining top-tier shopping offerings with exceptional banking services; we are setting a new standard for excellence and meeting the highest levels of customer satisfaction”.

With a retail space of more than 40,000sqm, making it the second largest store after its flagship in Boulevard Haussmann in Paris, Printemps Doha is spread across three floors with a curated offer of from premium to luxury including fashion brands, high-end jewellery, lifestyle and home accessories and beauty.

In addition, guests can enjoy 14 world-class culinary concepts, all exclusive and presented for the first time in Qatar.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).