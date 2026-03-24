Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) has intensified its market monitoring and inspection efforts in response to ongoing regional tensions, as commercial activity across Doha continues at a heightened pace, with several shops operating around the clock to meet consumer demand.

According to data released yesterday on X by MOCI, officials have maintained continuous monitoring and rapid-response mechanisms between February 28 and March 22, 2026, ensuring stability in the local market despite external uncertainties.

The Ministry stated that a total of 318 inspectors, working in coordination with relevant municipal authorities, conducted extensive field operations nationwide.

During this period, 49,756 emergency inspection orders were issued, reflecting the scale and intensity of oversight aimed at maintaining compliance and protecting consumers.

Officials confirmed that 80 commercial establishments were found in violation of regulations, while two outlets were ordered to shut down for failing to meet legal and operational standards.

The inspection campaigns focused on key priorities, including ensuring the availability of essential goods, enforcing pricing regulations, and maintaining overall market stability.

Authorities also monitored stock levels closely to prevent shortages or unjustified price hikes, particularly during the high-demand Eid period.

The surge in inspections comes as retail outlets, supermarkets, and other businesses extend operating hours, with many remaining open 24/7 to accommodate increased consumer activity.

Earlier reports indicated that several shops had shifted to round-the-clock operations as residents stocked up on essentials for Eid celebrations.

Meanwhile, the Ministry’s Operations Center handled 408 consumer complaints during the monitoring period, achieving a 100 percent response rate.

All complaints were addressed within 24 hours, underscoring the government’s emphasis on swift action and accountability.

MOCI outlined a structured response system that includes receiving and verifying complaints, monitoring and addressing violations, and taking legal action against offenders when necessary.

In a statement, officials reiterated their continued focus on upholding consumer protections while fostering a balanced and competitive business environment.

“The Ministry of Commerce and Industry is committed to protecting the consumer rights and providing a fair and competitive business environment that supports market balance and enhances stability and sustainability,” the Ministry said.

Despite regional uncertainties, authorities emphasised that supply chains remain stable and that there is no cause for concern regarding the availability of essential goods.

The latest figures highlight the government’s proactive approach to market regulation, aiming to reinforce consumer confidence while supporting businesses during a critical period marked by both festive demand and geopolitical pressures. The Ministry’s intensified oversight is expected to continue throughout, with authorities maintaining heightened vigilance to ensure smooth market operations.

Officials emphasised that proactive monitoring and swift enforcement measures will remain key to sustaining consumer confidence and supporting business continuity amid evolving conditions in the Middle East.

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