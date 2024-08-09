Doha: The esports industry in Qatar is experiencing a major boom and the market is projected to witness a revenue of up to $125.7m in 2024, according to recent statistics from Statista, an online platform that specialises in data gathering and visualisation.

According to the report, this revenue is projected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2024–2027) of 6.75 percent, resulting in a projected market volume of $152.9m by 2027.

Additionally, the number of users in the esports market in Qatar is expected to exceed 436,000 by 2027, while the user penetration rate is projected to be 12.7 percent in 2024 and is expected to increase to 13.6 percent by 2027.

Qatar Esports Federation (QESF) has been instrumental in fostering the growth of the esports ecosystem. With government backing, the QESF has been actively organising tournaments, supporting local talent, and collaborating with international e-sports organisations. The country’s robust infrastructure, including high-speed internet connectivity and world-class facilities, creates a conducive environment for esports to thrive. Investment in state-of-the-art e-sports arenas and training centres is further solidifying Qatar’s position as a regional esports hub.

Qatar’s strategic shift towards economic diversification has positioned esports as a promising avenue for growth.

Statista noted that among the different segments within the e-sports market, the largest market in Qatar is mobile games, with a market volume of $47.24m in 2024.

“In a global comparison, the majority of revenue will be generated in China, with an estimated revenue of $94,490.00m in 2024. Furthermore, the average revenue per user (ARPU) in the esports market in Qatar is projected to amount to $323.20 in 2024. Qatar’s esports market is rapidly expanding, driven by the increasing popularity of mobile gaming among the tech-savvy youth population,” Statista noted.

In 2022, the global esports industry was worth $1.39bn, and is projected to expand by 16.7 percent annually from 2022 to 2030. The uptick in this projection offers a promising glimpse into the future of esports in the country.

Executive Director of QESF, Khalifa Al Haroon said Qatar’s commitment to the esports industry through infrastructure and talent development is a testament to its vision of positioning the state as a global hub for competitive gaming and digital innovation.

“Qatar is nurturing local talent and solidifying its role in the global gaming and digital landscape. In the GCC, the mindset is about unity, collaboration and healthy competition. Through initiatives like GamersAid, we are joining forces to elevate the esports industry worldwide,” Al Haroon said during a recent interview on the “In The Game” podcast, Qatar’s leading sports podcast.

Recently, QESF and esports production company ESB signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to launch a $2.6m combined prizepool Dota 2 league. The first of the three events of the league took place in April in Doha.

“Qatar is actively positioning itself as a major player in the esports market, which is part of its vision of being a major force in global sports. The industry has experienced a tremendous rise over the years, and the country is keying in on the rapidly changing landscape of sports. With such strategic infrastructure as Qatar SportsTech and its accelerator programme, among others, the country has proved to the world that it is not a pushover in the global scheme of things, and the truth is that Qatar is just beginning—more are to come,” said Steve Mackie, the host and producer of the “In The Game” podcast.

Mackie noted that esports in Qatar are on an upward trajectory, driven by strategic investments, strong institutional support, and a passionate gaming community. “As Qatar continues to embrace and develop this burgeoning industry, it stands to become a significant player on the global stage,” he said.

