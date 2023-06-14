PRCO Group, a leading independent luxury hospitality, lifestyle and real estate communications agency, has announced the launch of PRCO KSA and the opening of the company's first office in Riyadh.

The new Riyadh office consolidates PRCO’s presence in KSA and joins existing wholly-owned offices in London, Paris, Munich, Milan, Moscow, Dubai, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Jonathan Rivlin, Partner, PRCO Group, said: “KSA is developing at extraordinary speed and going forward, we see it as a critical local and international origination market for all our clients.

“My Partners and I will work closely with Reem Adil Abbas Ahmed as our local Account Director to ensure the new venture's success. Raised in KSA, Reem brings over a decade's experience working locally for hospitality brands, including Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Marriott, Hyatt Hotels, Clap and Jones the Grocer.”

The move builds on the Group's track record of successful campaigns and events in KSA for clients, such as Boutique Group, Diriyah Gate Development Authority, Shangri-La Jeddah, SushiSamba Riyadh, One&Only Resorts, Rocco Forte Hotels, Sofitel, Taj Hotels, The Peninsula Hotels, Ultima Collection, Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, Ferrari and Garrard.

