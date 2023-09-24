RIYADH — The Ministry of Commerce (MoC) has announced the issuance of more than 4,700 discount licenses and promotional offers for commercial establishments and e-stores across in all regions of Saudi Arabia on the occasion of 93rd National Day.

The MoC stated that these have been issued within four days of the beginning of the sales season, which extends until the end of September 2023.

The Ministry indicated that it has issued 2,241 discount licenses for commercial establishments, 436 licenses for electronic stores, and 2,040 licenses for promotional offers in commercial establishments and e-stores.

The discount licenses included more than 37 million products of various goods such as food, electronics, electrical devices, perfumes, smartphones, clothing for men, women and children.

It is worth mentioning that the service of issuing licenses for seasonal discounts electronically via the link: sales.mc.gov.sa, makes it easier for merchants to request licenses, which enables them to save their own balance of e-discounts.

The service also enables them to print licenses, ensuring a reduction in fake discounts and promoting a stimulating business environment.

