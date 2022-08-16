The new Lincoln Navigator has arrived in the Middle East, blending an updated exterior, refreshed infotainment system and stylish new interior options.

With its spacious interior, confident exterior, advanced technologies, and unmatched comfort for both driver and passengers, the Navigator is one of the Middle East’s most popular large-size luxury SUVs.

The Navigator’s exterior has been updated too. At the front, a new signature grille is complemented by adaptive pixel projector headlamps, which come as standard. The rear features new 3D taillamps that fade from the centre to the outside upon welcome and from the outside to the centre upon farewell, creating a sense of depth and a dynamic look for the LED lights.

Packed with technologies

The new Navigator’s interior is packed with technologies that prioritise a seamless, connected, and personalised experience for driver and passengers. These include Ford’s SYNC4Ò infotainment system, which can recognise individual voices for hands-free control of an enhanced navigation operating system via a new, larger 13.2-inch centre screen. Meanwhile, drivers have the freedom to configure a reimagined 12-inch heads-up display with the information they want, without needing to take their eyes off the road.

While driver and passenger at the front can enjoy unmatched comfort offered by the 30-way Perfect Position seats, which offer an upgraded massage system, those in the backseat also get to enjoy the Navigator’s sanctuary-like luxury.

A brand-new 5.8-inch digital module gives second-row passengers control over their seat positioning, climate adjustment, and audio settings. Additionally, those in the back can stay cool with seat ventilation, which comes standard, while Active Motion massage seats extends ultimate comfort – a first for this segment.

Luxurious experience

Lincoln has always prided itself on delivering a luxurious experience for every rider, and the new Navigator continues this tradition with two new interior themes: Central Park and Invitation.

Central Park offers rich-contrast, open-pore dark walnut extending across the full length of the instrument panel and depicting lasered-in scenic pathways of the US’ most-visited urban park. Meanwhile, Invitation has an industry-first dual laser-etching and exclusive open-pore Khaya wood, which expands across the instrument panel and centre console. The two new themes join Chalet and Yacht Club, with a total of four options on offer to suit a broad range of aesthetic preferences.

To raise the luxury quotient further, Lincoln partnered with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO) to provide a calming aural atmosphere in the new Navigator. The DSO, which has been playing in Detroit for more than 130 years, recorded six unique symphonic chimes for the Navigator. These chimes play in place of standard electronic alerts to inform drivers of everything from unbuckled seatbelts to an open fuel hatch.

Award-winning acoustics

These chimes come through the award-winning acoustics of the Revel Ultima 3D audio system – 28 speakers that envelop occupants with rich, precise, and multidimensional sound in a truly 360-degree listening experience that has been likened to a concert hall.

While stunning design, rich audio, and unmatched comfort are at the heart of the new Navigator, so too is the driving experience – and with a highly responsive powertrain complemented by remarkable handling, Lincoln’s flagship SUV delivers in spades. Under the hood, an advanced 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine offers an impressive 440 horsepower and 510 lb.-ft. of torque.

Meanwhile, a suite of advanced driver assist technologies ensure a driving experience that is as intuitive as it is comfortable. Adaptive Suspension with Road Preview is the Navigator’s newest update in this category – 12 sensors, including a forward-facing camera, scan body movements, vehicle motion, steering, acceleration, and braking 500 times per second and automatically prompt adjustments up to 100 times a second to mitigate unpleasant impacts.

Other standard features include Intersection Assist, which uses camera and radar to alert a driver attempting a left turn of incoming traffic and applies the brakes automatically, and Active Park Assist 2.0, which uses side sensors to help drivers comfortably exit even the tightest spots.

Additional standard features

Additional standard features include Forward Collision Warning, Post Collision Braking, Distance Alert, Dynamic Brake Support, Pedestrian Detection, Auto Hold, Hill Start/ Descent Assist, Automatic Headlamps, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation and Adaptive Cruise Control.

The new, segment-leader, Lincoln Navigator, is available for a test drive in Middle East showrooms now, where you can witness for yourself the luxury SUV’s unique regional premium touches, progressive design, and intuitive technologies.

