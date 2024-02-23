UAE - Residents and visitors staying in Dubai Marina can now enjoy the convenience of a new MMI store which has opened near the Dubai Metro and Tram and Al Maya supermarket.

The MMI - Dubai Marina store offers customers the opportunity to shop over 800 products across the alcoholic and non-alcoholic range, including having the biggest beer chiller in Dubai offering a wide variety of beers, ciders, wines and champagnes. It is easily accessible by public transport or by car, with ample parking space available.

To celebrate the new opening MMI will be offering the first 2,000 customers a complimentary bottle of select red, white, sparkling wine, or spirits (any one bottle) or a can of Heineken beer with any in-store purchase (*T&Cs apply). The special offers and deals will continue, with ongoing monthly in-store promotional deals, bringing those living nearby the widest selection of well-known brands and attractive offers.

Simple and seamless

Committed to providing convenient shopping solutions for Dubai’s rapidly growing resident and tourist population, the new Dubai Marina store is the second in the area, joining MMI JBR, Eataly at the Beach at the Pavilion. The store also offers customers the opportunity to arrange free alcohol licence on the spot for residents and tourists over the age of 21 making shopping simple and seamless for the local community.

As well as a broad selection of drinks brands from across the world, including a walk-in fridge full of chilled beverages, customers will also benefit from the expertise of the stores’ friendly and knowledgeable Wine Spirit and Educational Trust (WSET)-certified staff, who are ready to provide recommendations and advise on purchases.

The new store brings MMI’s portfolio across the UAE to a total of 23 stores, including locations at Mall of Emirates, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Festival City, Deira, Al Wasl and dnata Business Bay, along with stores in Ras al Khaimah, Abu Dhabi. Last year MMI also launched MMI Home Delivery where customers can order their favorite brands from the comfort of their sofa with guaranteed delivery within four hours, with wines, champagne and beer chilled, ready to drink.

