DUBAI: Emaar Properties has announced a monumental expansion of Dubai Mall, which will include 240 new luxury stores and food and beverage outlets. This project represents an investment of AED1.5 billion, and the contractor is already mobilising on-site.

Announcing the impressive enhancement, Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar Properties, stated, "The new Dubai Mall expansion is a great addition to one of the most visited sites in the world. We extend our gratitude to our esteemed guests and loyal customers, as well as our partners, retailers, and government authorities for their unwavering support. This expansion reflects Dubai’s ambitious vision to remain at the forefront of global innovation and culture, further solidifying our city's position as a top global destination."

In 2023, Dubai Mall became the most visited place on Earth achieving a new attendance record with 105 million visitors, a 19% increase from the previous year, coupled with exceptionally strong sales. The momentum continues in 2024, as Dubai Mall remains a global retail and leisure icon, offering innovative experiences while maintaining high customer satisfaction ratings.