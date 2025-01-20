Misr Duty Free Shops' extraordinary general assembly (EGM) agreed to raise the authorized capital from EGP 100 million to EGP 300 million, as per a disclosure.

Additionally, the assembly approved increasing the issued capital from EGP 13.75 million to EGP 150 million, a move that will be financed through the company’s existing reserves.

The assembly also approved amendments to Articles 6 and 7 of the company’s bylaws to align with the new capital structure.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).