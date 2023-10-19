Saudi Arabia - Majid Al Futtaim, owner and operator of Carrefour in Saudi Arabia, announced the launch of its first Carrefour store in Ha’il City, situated in the northern region of the Kingdom.

This brings the total number of stores in Saudi Arabia to 24 stores.

The official opening ceremony was attended by the Governor of Ha’il, His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and a number of dignitaries and businessmen, in addition to a group of senior administrators from Majid Al Futtaim, including Mohammed Al Assaf, Country Manager of Carrefour Saudi Arabia at Majid Al Futtaim Retail.

The new store, located in Ha’il Plaza, spans over 3,500 square meters, and offers more than 20,000 products, 40% of which are locally produced.

The store also looks to employ more than 70 colleagues, 40 percent of which are Saudi citizens.Commenting on the opening, Mohammed Al Assaf, Country Manager of Carrefour Saudi Arabia at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, stated: We are honoured to have inaugurated our store in the presence of His Royal Highness the Governor of Ha’il.

The opening serves as a testament to our expansion plans in the region, which – by increasing our presence in the Northern part of Saudi Arabia – ensures that Carrefour remains accessible to the community.”

“The new store also reflects our commitment to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, as we continue to invest in local talent by employing a total of 55 nationals since our last store opening in Al Kharj. At Majid Al Futtaim, we remain dedicated to identifying new opportunities that contribute to the local economy,” he added.

To commemorate the opening, Majid Al Futtaim launched exclusive offers through the MyCLUB loyalty program. The store also aims to appeal to various customer preferences, introducing a range of products from meat, poultry, dairy, and baked goods, to fresh fruits and vegetables, detergents, electronic appliances, luxury items, cosmetics, personal care items, and outdoor furniture.

The new store in Ha’il follows the recent opening of Majid Al Futtaim’s first Carrefour store in Al Kharj last August, that witnessed the employment of 60 individuals, 40% of which were Saudi nationals. The Al Kharj store also provides customers in the area with more than 20,000 products.

