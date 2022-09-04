Line Investments & Property, the shopping mall and management arm of Abu Dhabi-based Lulu Group International, has announced that it has signed retail leasing deals to add a wide range of entertainment options at Silicon Central, a new two-level retail and leisure destination within Dubai Silicon Oasis.

With a total of 81,500 sqm GLA and 3,500 car park spaces, Silicon Central will offer a broad mix of brands tailored to ensure shoppers' complete satisfaction.

Adding to the unique shopping experience, a diverse range of dining options will comprise of 24 casual restaurants and cafes as well as 21 food court units, making it the perfect place to catch up with friends and families in an enjoyable atmosphere or to enjoy a quick snack on the run, stated Line Investments & Property.

Announcing a host of strategically curated new brands coming on board Silicon Central, the company said it will include big names such as Defacto, OVS, Forever 21, Calliope, Flo,Terranova, Bella Maison, Splash, Penti, Max, Cotton On and Babyshop. It will also a well-equipped UFC Gym that will cater to fitness enthusiasts.

The deal will also result in a wide range of entertainment options being on offer including a 7,800 sq m department store, a 12-screen cinema, a 6,800 sq m family entertainment centre, a 2,000-sq-m new generation entertainment centre for both kids and grownups in addition to a 2,500-sq-m gym for a healthy lifestyle.

Ensuring a healthy mix of services, pharmacies, cafes, exchange houses and lifestyle brands, the leasing team revealed confirmed tenants that include major groups like Alshaya Group, Landmark Group, Sharaf Retail, Step In and Brands For Less.

The F&B outlets that have been confirmed for the retail hub includes Starbucks, Illy Café, Papparoti, Famous Dave, Yuchi, Bloomsbury, Friends Avenue Café, McDonalds, Jollibee, Raju Omelet, Pizza Sabbioni, Asli Beirut, Gazebo, Kamat, Bosporus, Clove Tree, Bhukkad Cafe, Il Forno, Wingstop, Haagen Daz.

Service and lifestyle brands confirmed include Smokers Centre, Lulu Exchange, Al Ansari Exchange, Life Pharmacy, Du Telecom, Medicina, Al Futtaim Fast Fit, DOCIB, Tips & Toes, Companion Salon, Portofino beauty Clinic, Cutting Edge, Supertrim, Orange Huband UFC Gym.

Lulu Group Director Salim said: "We particularly took time to confirm tenants to ensure we had the right mix of brands and service providers required for the community that would make the mall successful. We have had great feedback onhaving the largest Lulu Hypermarket at Silicon Central within a mall that is populated by plants, water, and natural light, recreating an oasis in the city."

"We are also an environment friendly project, using state-of-the-art technologies for waste management, energy savings and offer electrical charging stations in the car-parking area," he added.

A major new landmark in Dubai, Silicon Central is strategically positioned 12 km from the city-centre and 15 km from Dubai Airport in Dubai Silicon Oasis, the first eco sustainable district in Dubai focused on low carbon footprint, AI, and technology.

