UAE - Global electronics brand LG has inaugurated its brand-new showroom in Dubai, partnering with Al Yousuf Electronics. The new showroom is located on Dubai’s Airport Road and will be completely dedicated to showcasing LG’s portfolio of home appliances.

The showroom will operate and continue LG’s previous retail partnership with Al Yousuf Electronics a leading local distributor established in 1965. It will boast an extensive space where customers can undertake an interactive and informative journey through LG’s wide product range. The opening of the showroom was attended by top officials from both LG and Al Yousuf Electronics, who celebrated the event with a ribbon opening ceremony.

The main highlight of the new showroom is its approach towards customer engagement, mainly empowered by dedicated zones for LG’s home appliance range. A step away from traditional electronic showroom ethos, these dedicated zones will allow customers to see and experience LG’s products in their true eco-system.

Zone concept

The zones will showcase the capabilities of each home appliance and the various benefits it will provide when used within a dedicated LG ecosystem. As an exclusive, customers will also be able to get a first-hand experience of new products that are not officially launched in the market but coming soon to the Middle East.

The dedicated zones will include an LG ThinQ zone, a Built-in Kitchen zone, Cooking zone, Air Solutions zone, Refrigerators zone, InstaView zone and a Clothing Care Zone. Each zone will have products under each lineup and will be set up in its ideal ecosystem to showcase its full potential.

Sanyoung Kim, President from LG Electronics Gulf, said: “The opening of the new store fits well into our regional expansion goals, powered by its strategic location and dedicated experience zones. We believe in our customers truly experiencing each product before they purchase and in our new showroom they can see, touch, and experience our current and upcoming products in action, giving them insights unlike any other store. The opening is also a testament to our commitment to innovation and rings true to our theme of customer-centric design.”

Strategic location

Mohamed Al Yousuf, CEO, AL Yousuf Electronics, added: “The unique concept of the store and its strategic location will play a very important role in driving the sales and enhancing customer experience.”

The new store is located at Al Shanghiti Building, Showroom# 3, Airport Road, Al Garhoud in Dubai.

