Riyadh - Leejam Sports Company has opened two new fitness centers on 7 September 2025, according to two separate bourse filings.

The new facilities include a ladies’ center under the ‘Fitness Time - Ladies’ brand on Al-Takhassousi Street in Riyadh’s Al Maather district.

Lajeem Sports also launched a men’s center on Uhud Road in the Al-Waha district of Tarout Island, Al Qatif.

The two centers feature advanced facilities, high-spec sports equipment, and modern hall designs.

Meanwhile, the financial impact of the openings will appear from the third quarter (Q3) of 2025.

In the January-June 2025 period, Leejam Sports logged an annual drop of 14.37% in net profits to SAR 143 million, compared with SAR 167 million.

