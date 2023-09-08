Saudi Arabia- King Koil, the internationally renowned mattress brand, has announced the opening of its first-ever showroom at Al Khobar in Saudi Arabia.

Located on the bustling King Abdulaziz Street, this showroom promises to bring an exceptional sleep experience to the heart of Al Khobar. This comes following its successful launches in Riyadh and Jeddah.

The new showroom will showcase the latest collection of King Koil mattresses and beds, including the much-anticipated King Koil Intimate Collection mattresses, "Embrace" and "Affinity."

The grand opening of the showroom in Al Khobar marks an exciting milestone in the brand's continued expansion across Saudi Arabia.

"Whether you are seeking the perfect mattress or looking to upgrade your sleep experience, King Koil promises to provide the ultimate solution for a restful and rejuvenating night's sleep," said a company spokesman.

The Intimate Collection features innovative technologies, including the Smart Cushion Aero System (SCAS) for enhanced air flow and cushioning, iFusion for temperature regulation, and Mega Foam for eco-friendliness and comfort, he stated.

"The Swiss pocketed coil system isolates motion, ensuring undisturbed sleep, allowing you and your partner to wake up feeling closer than ever," he added.

