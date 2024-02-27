Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – Kezad Group has announced two land lease agreements with Sam Force Trading, to create vibrant retail community centres.

Under the agreements, Sam Force will construct and operate community retail centres on two prime locations in Kezad which will cater to the diverse needs of residents and businesses within the Kezad community.

The centres in Khalifa Industrial Area (Kezad Al Ma’mourah) and ICAD (Kezad Musaffah) will encompass a diverse commercial and retail offering, including restaurants and cafes, supermarkets, and business centres, enriching the community's lifestyle and core amenity availability.

Seamless integration

Fatima Al Hammadi, Chief Commercial Officer, Kezad Group said: “Our agreements with Sam Force reflect our strategic vision to partner with experienced developers to fast-track project delivery and enhanced operations for the benefit of our clients. Sam Force, with its proven track record in developing similar projects, will ensure a seamless integration with our zones' aesthetics and functionality.”

“The development of these retail centres is a testament to Kezad's role as a catalyst for economic growth and its dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its diverse community,” he added.

Faysal Azzam, General Manager, Sam Force Trading said: “We are proud to be working with Kezad Group on upscaling the community within Kezad to cater to the needs of the growing community.

“The leadership of the nation has ensured continuous support for investors in the UAE, and the Kezad leadership and the supportive team area testament to this commitment, and the business-friendly environment of Abu Dhabi. We have a 14-year history with Kezad, and we look forward to many more years to come.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).