Jaipur Rugs, a social enterprise engaged for over four decades in the design and production of handmade carpets in the Indian state of Rajasthan, has announced the opening of its flagship retail store in Dubai at Alserkal Avenue.

Spanning over 7,000 square feet, the store showcases an extensive collection of meticulously handcrafted rugs, created by skilled artisans using traditional techniques passed down through generations.

The exquisite designs, intricate patterns, and vibrant colours will mesmerise visitors to the store and add an element of elegance to any living space.

Perfect destination

"Following the success of our store opening in Milan in 2021, we are delighted to bring Jaipur Rugs to Dubai and open our flagship store for the region at Alserkal Avenue," said Yogesh Chaudhary, Director, Jaipur Rugs. "Dubai is known for its appreciation of art and culture, making it the perfect destination to showcase our exceptional rugs,” he added.

Conceptualised and designed by multi-award-winning interior designer Pallavi Dean, the space provides a window into the historic, picturesque architecture of Jaipur. The store is a stunning visual ode to the traditional stepwells of Rajasthan, known as baoris. Dean is particularly known for her evocative designs and innovative approach to interior spaces.

“We have taken a departure from conventional rug displays by ingeniously incorporating the architecture of the space to blend design, craftsmanship, and innovation offering a truly captivating experience for the visitors. Furthermore, we have introduced three enchanting experience rooms Housed within jewel-themed domes: the Sapphire Room, Emerald Room, and Ruby Room. These remarkable spaces feature carpets that extend from the floor to the ceiling, creating an immersive environment where the rugs themselves become magnificent works of art,” reveals Dean.

Diverse range

Visitors to the Jairpur Rugs store can explore a diverse range of styles, colours, and textures, from traditional to contemporary, catering to various aesthetic preferences and interior design concepts. Among the collections on display is the “Manchaha” series, which merges design and social impact.

“Literally translating to ‘from the heart’, our Manchaha initiative empowers artists in rural India to create their own designs, which become both a form of self-expression and a source of sustainable livelihood for them and their families. The artists tell their personal stories through elements of their own culture and surroundings,” explains Chaudhary.

Jaipur Rugs is a family business that was founded by N.K. Chaudhary in 1978 with just two looms and 9 artisans. It now has over 7,000 looms and sells in over 85 countries. It was strengthened with the purpose of protecting ancestral know-how and connecting rural craftsmanship in India with the rest of the world. The company has grown to become the largest network of artisans in India with over 40,000 rural artisans out of which 90% are women operating in 600 villages across five states

