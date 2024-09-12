Doha: iSpace, an Apple Authorized Reseller, has celebrated the grand opening of its third store in Qatar, located on the first floor of City Center Doha. The event was marked by the presence of distinguished guests and members of the press.

This new 116-square-meter store represents another significant step in iSpace’s mission to provide the complete Apple experience to customers across Qatar. Designed with its signature blend of technology and aesthetic, the store features sleek grey and white tones, creating a space that embodies the elegance and innovation of the Apple brand.

“We are thrilled to expand our presence with the opening of iSpace at City Center Doha. The mall’s prime location in the West Bay, combined with its diverse retail mix, offers the ideal environment for delivering the complete Apple experience,” said Chairman and Managing Director of Darwish Holding Bader Al Darwish.

“We are thankful to the mall’s management for their support and collaboration in facilitating this addition, allowing us to connect with a wide range of customers and ensuring that iSpace remains the go-to destination for those seeking the latest Apple products and unparalleled service,” he added.

In addition to showcasing the latest Apple products — including the iPhone 15 series, MacBook Air with M3, the redesigned iPad Air, the incredibly thin iPad Pro with M4, and the latest Apple Watch models — iSpace customers expressed anticipation to explore the newest innovations that will be launched later this month following the recent Apple event.

iSpace offers a wide range of accessories from leading brands such as Bang & Olufsen, Beats by Apple, Belkin, Bose, Devialet, Promate, Sennheiser and Sony. Complementing these offerings is a suite of exceptional value-added services including exclusive value on old devices, guaranteed buyback of every Apple product purchased at a minimum of 40% and 0% fee on 12-month installment plans with selected banks.

Other services are complimentary 4-year warranty on iPhone, Mac, iPad, and Apple Watch and “Buy Now – Pay Later” service with no interest or hidden costs.

During the first three months following the opening, iSpace customers can earn double Avios on every purchase of Apple products. This offer is valid at all three iSpace locations: Lagoona Mall, Al Maha Center on Salwa Road, and City Center Doha, as well as online at iSpace.qa.

iSpace’s team of local certified experts was on hand to assist customers in selecting and setting up their new devices, ensuring a seamless experience from purchase to personalization. Exclusive promotions and offers were also available on the opening day, further enhancing the excitement surrounding the new store.

Aside from serving individual customers, iSpace excels in the B2B and educational sectors. For businesses, iSpace supports companies of all sizes with comprehensive solutions, including IT infrastructure, storage optimization, software licensing, and mobile device management, ensuring seamless integration with Apple’s ecosystem.

In education, iSpace aligns with Apple’s mission to inspire every kind of mind. By providing Apple technology and resources, iSpace empowers educators and students to learn, create, and define their success. iSpace also offers special savings for students, faculty, staff, and teachers at all levels.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).