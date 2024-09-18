Saudi Arabia - IKEA Alsulaiman, a leading home furniture brand and a subsidiary of Alsulaiman Group, announced opening two new stores within just one week, bringing them closer to their customers in the southern region.

Located in one of the most popular shopping destinations in Jazan and in the heart of Al Rashid Mall in Abha, IKEA Alsulaiman remains committed to its vision of creating a better everyday life for the many people.



Samer Sayegh, CEO of IKEA Alsulaiman, commented that IKEA's ongoing expansion in the Kingdom illustrates the company's dedication to reaching more customers throughout the region.



This commitment is evident through various meeting points, including large stores, small stores, and e-commerce, which together serve over 40 million customers annually. Samer added, "The group is preparing to open more stores in different cities, with the next being the comprehensive IKEA store in Madinah, expected to open end of this year"



Customers visiting the IKEA stores in Abha and Jazan will have access to a distinctive range of inspiring room setups and creative solutions. They can also take advantage of design services for kitchen and wardrobe solutions, designed to optimize spaces according to customers’ individual needs. Customers also have access to over 9,000 products across various categories through the order and pickup service at the stores.



IKEA stores set the standard for providing a unique and distinguished shopping experience by offering valuable, high-quality products at competitive prices, creating a flexible shopping journey suitable for the entire family.



Earlier this year, Alsulaiman Group has announced their strategic expansion plans through IKEA stores across the kingdom to reach up to 30 customer meeting points by 2028.



During the first opening hours, the stores witnessed a huge influx of local customers in Jazan and Abha, experiencing the true IKEA spirit. Building on over 40 years of experience, IKEA Alsulaiman is trusted and loved by customers in the Kingdom for its unique approach to affordable and innovative home furnishing solutions that make everyday life at home better.

