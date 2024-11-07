Saudi Arabia - IKEA Alsulaiman has officially opened its new store in Madinah, with the presence of Eng. Fahad bin Mohammed Al-Belaihshi, the Mayor of Madinah. This launch marks a significant step in Alsulaiman Group’s sustainable expansion journey within the Kingdom.



The opening ceremony was attended by a number of distinguished guests, including Dr. Ghassan Alsulaiman, Chairman of Alsulaiman Group; Saud Alsulaiman, Group CEO; and representatives from various government and private sectors. This new addition reflects a strong commitment to enhancing the retail sector within the region.



Strategically located on Qassim Road near the Haramain High-Speed Rail station, the new IKEA store spans over 18,000 square meters, making it an accessible and convenient destination for IKEA customers in Madinah. With this opening, the number of IKEA customer meeting points across Saudi Arabia rises to 11, including stores and planning studios, strengthening IKEA Alsulaiman’s presence in the Saudi market.



The store features three floors, housing a main showroom, market hall, a self-service area, a restaurant, and a dedicated play area for children “Småland”. Complete with over 350 parking spaces, the new IKEA store offers customers a one-stop shopping experience with more than 7,000 home furnishing products, including furniture, accessories, and more.



Commenting on the opening, Saud Alsulaiman, CEO of Alsulaiman Group, stated: “The opening of IKEA Madinah store is a key milestone in our ambitious expansion strategy across the Kingdom. We are committed to delivering a world-class shopping experience that meets our customers' expectations while also contributing to the local economy by creating jobs and promoting sustainable development. We are proud to play a role in the economic growth of this blessed city.”



Samer Sayegh, CEO of IKEA Alsulaiman, added: “Opening our new store in Madinah reflects our commitment to offering an innovative and modern shopping experience for our customers, with a strong focus on sustainability and quality. We strive to provide high-quality products at competitive prices and create a comfortable, inclusive environment suitable for all family members. Madinah has always been a strategic destination for us, and we are excited to serve its community.”



The project was developed by Ehteraf Real Estate Development, a subsidiary of Alsulaiman Group, serving as a model for sustainability. The store integrates advanced eco-friendly solutions, such as solar power that supplies 15% of its energy needs, energy-efficient LED lighting, a water recycling station, and a gray water treatment facility. Its innovative multi-layered polyethylene facade also minimizes heat loss and reduces the impact of temperature fluctuations inside the store.



In addition to offering home furnishing solutions, the new IKEA store plays a significant role in supporting the local economy by generating over 1,000 direct and indirect job opportunities, with a Saudization rate exceeding 70%. This project aligns with Alsulaiman Group’s vision to contribute to the development of Madinah and to elevate the quality of services available to residents and visitors alike.

