Hotpack Global, the UAE firm maufactuting sustainable packaging products, has launched post-consumer recycled (PCR) shopping bags for Spinneys, marking a significant milestone in the retail industry’s sustainable initiatives.

Spinneys, a leading supermarket chain in the UAE, has become the first to embrace the initiative to provide PCR shopping bags to its customers as part of its sustainability efforts.

Hotpack’s collaboration with Spinneys has resulted in the creation of shopping bags manufactured entirely from 100 per cent PCR resins. These bags not only contribute to a cleaner environment but also boast outstanding functionality, with the capacity to carry weights of up to 10 kilograms.

Abdul Jebbar PB, the group managing director of Hotpack Global, said: “We are proud to partner with Spinneys, a company that shares our vision for a sustainable future. Together, we are taking a leap forward in the retail industry by introducing PCR shopping bags that are not only environmentally friendly but also offer superior functionality. Hotpack remains committed to driving positive change and making a lasting impact on the global packaging landscape.”

Sunil Kumar, CEO of Spinneys, said: “We are excited to partner with Hotpack Global and be the first retailer to introduce PCR shopping bags as part of our sustainable initiative. We are actively contributing to the reduction of plastic waste and promoting a circular economy. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to environmental responsibility and offers our customers a convenient and eco-friendly shopping experience. We applaud Hotpack’s dedication to producing sustainable packaging solutions and look forward to continuing our partnership in driving positive change within the retail industry.”

To ensure the highest standards of quality and environmental responsibility, the PCR resins used in the production of these shopping bags are certified by Global Recycling Standards. This certification guarantees that the materials utilised in the manufacturing process meet rigorous criteria for sustainability and contribute to the reduction of plastic waste.

In line with the company’s commitment to ensuring circularity in its supply chains, Hotpack recently unveiled its most technologically advanced facility at National Industries Park in Dubai. The plant is equipped to consume 100 per cent PCR PET (Polyethylene terephthalate) material, generating zero waste. The company is also planning to invest one billion Saudi Riyals to build the world’s biggest sustainable packaging plant in the Kingdom.

Hotpack Global is the largest producer of food packaging goods in the Middle East with a portfolio of over 4,000 products. The company has a workforce of 3,500 employees and markets its goods to over 106 countries around the world. Hotpack operates in 16 countries, including the Middle East, the United Kingdom, the United States, India, Malaysia, and Africa.

