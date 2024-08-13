Arab Finance: Haier Egypt, a manufacturer of home appliances, will start producing fridges and freezers at its industrial park in the 10th of Ramadan City in September, Chairman Ahmed El Gendi stated.

This came during a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly to follow up on the implementation of the park’s phases.

The company’s industrial park has been recently opened with investments estimated at $165 million in its first two phases and $65 million in the third one, El Gendi said.

El Gendi also noted that the company aims to invest $50 million in manufacturing other products to be exported abroad.

