GMG, a global retail conglomerate, registered remarkable growth in its Egyptian operations throughout 2024, according to a press release.

The company’s success was driven by its strategic retail expansion and the introduction of premium international brands to the market.

Under GMG's exclusive 10-year franchise agreement, the group launched Egypt's first JD Sports store at the Cairo Festival City Mall in July 2024.

The company currently operates nearly 30 stores across flagship brands, including Nike, Sun & Sand Sports, and Dropkick.

Imad El Ghazal, Senior Vice President – Geographies and Marketplace at GMG, said: "Egypt's retail sector presents unprecedented opportunities, driven by a young, digitally savvy population and robust economic growth."

"As we continue to expand our footprint across Egypt, we remain committed to contributing to the country's retail sector development while creating over 1,000 new job opportunities for Egyptian youth," added El Ghazal.

The company's expansion aligns with Egypt's retail sector, which is projected to grow to $254 billion by 2025 and e-commerce is expected to reach $13.2 billion.

Furthermore, GMG plans to drive digital transformation and launch a comprehensive e-commerce platform tailored to Egyptian consumers within the next two years.

