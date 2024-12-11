China's Farizon, an electric and hybrid truck manufacturer owned by automaker Geely, announced on Wednesday its partnership with automotive distributor Jameel Motors to launch its electric vehicles in the UK market.

The Farizon SV large van will lead the brand's UK debut, with sales set to begin in the first half of 2025.

Jameel Motors, owned by Saudi Arabia's Abdul Latif Jameel Group, will manage the distribution of the vehicles in the UK. It is also set to introduce Farizon in additional countries.

The partnership's entry into the UK market comes at a time when Britain has been enforcing strict mandates on automakers to sell a higher proportion of EVs each year or face fines per non-compliant vehicle sold.

The UK's Labour government in October increased incentives for zero-emission vehicles in its first budget to support the adoption of new EVs.

The overall market share for battery electric cars in November surpassed the mandate target for the first time, driven by record levels of discounting, according to industry data by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

