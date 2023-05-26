Retail magnate Micky Jagtiani, the chairman and owner of the Dubai-based Landmark Group, passed away on Friday aged 70.

He is survived by his wife and three children. His wife, Renuka, has been running the company as chairwoman and CEO.

He started the group by launching Babyshop, the baby products shop, in Bahrain in 1973. The group has scaled up in a big way since then and currently has more than 50 brands including Babyshop, Splash, Home Centre, Centrepoint, Shoemart, and Emax across the Middle East, Africa and India.

He was ranked 511 on the Forbes’ 37th annual world’s billionaires list in 2023

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

(brinda.darasha@lseg.com)