As part of the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), shoppers can enjoy a VAT-free weekend until July 9 at more than 100 major stores across the city.

The VAT-free weekend, started on Friday, will continue until Sunday and shoppers can get an additional 5 per cent off the total bill at participating outlets. This is in addition to all the other promotions running as part of DSS.

The VAT-free weekend is applicable for a wide range of categories such as jewellery, accessories, fashion, footwear, home furnishing and improvement, kids and baby, perfumes and cosmetics, sports, toys and hobbies and department stores.

The brands taking part in the VAT-free weekend include iconic names like: Aigner, The Watch House, Tanjim 1974, Debenhams, Oshkosh B'gosh, OC Home, Envoy London, Arrow, American Eagle Outfitters, Brooks Brothers, Les Benjamins, Porsche Design, Bossini, J Lindeberg, Delsey, That, Replay, Reiss, River Island, Springfield, Calvin Klein, Love Moschino, Lululemon, Max & Co, Sole District, Clarks, Kipling, Al Futtaim Watches & Jewellery, La Marquise Jewellery, Otaq Home, The Red Carpet, Interiors, Jashanmal, The One, CB2, Chattels & More, Crate & Barrel, Home Box, Lucky Kids, All Saints, Claire's, Izil, Bath & Body Works, The Face Shop, V Perfume, Lego, New Balance, Kare, Omega, Hour Choice, Rivoli, American Rag Cie, Carters, Mom Store, US Polo Association, Beyond the Street, Beyond the Beach, Beyond the Beach Ocean, Beyond the Bike, Oakely, Seafolly, Rip Curl, Reebok, Tommy Bahamas and many more.

The summer extravaganza offers incredible surprises, unmissable retail offers, diverse culinary delights and endless entertainment running until September 3.

