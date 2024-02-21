DUBAI: Dubai Municipality has entered into a strategic partnership with Majid Al Futtaim – Retail, which holds the exclusive franchise to operate Carrefour in the UAE, to strengthen coordination and collaboration in ensuring the sustainable provision of strategic food commodities in Dubai's local markets.

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two entities marks a significant milestone in advancing food security measures and addressing potential future crises in the sector.

Alia Al Harmoodi, Acting CEO of the Environment, Health, and Safety Agency, and Jean-Luc Graziato, Chief Commercial Officer of Majid Al-Futtaim -Retail, signed the MoU on the first day of the Gulfood Exhibition.

Al Harmoodi highlighted that the MOU is dedicated to establishing a sustainable food system and fostering flexible food supply chains. The goal is to elevate the quality of life in the emirate, aligning with the vision and directives of the wise leadership and the objectives outlined in the Dubai Food Security Strategy, which aims to diversify import sources and concentrate on ensuring the availability of high-nutritional-value goods.

“The agreement will support Majid Al Futtaim –Retail in strengthening the flexibility, readiness, and preparedness of the emirate's supply chain to address challenges and crises. This will be achieved through efficient coordination and sharing of strategic food commodity data on the Food Security Platform. The objective is to ensure that all members of society have access to healthy, safe, nutritious, and affordable food, even in times of crisis and emergencies,” Al Harmoodi said.

Jean-Luc Graziato, Chief Commercial Officer of Majid Al-Futtaim - Retail, said, “Majid Al Futtaim - Retail places great importance on food security as a key component of our sustainability strategy. We are delighted to collaborate with Dubai Municipality in creating a future that is more sustainable, healthier, and safer for our valued customers.”

"This agreement will help enhance Carrefour’s leading position as a key provider of essential products in the UAE. Our data accurately represents consumer needs and preferences, supporting our future vision to provide better customer service. In addition, this data will assist Dubai Municipality in implementing strategies to strengthen food security efforts within the Emirate.” Graziato added.

The MoU outlines the provision of technical requirements for electronic connectivity regarding strategic food commodity data within the food security platform. It encompasses monitoring of challenges and constraints that impact the supply chains of these commodities. Additionally, the agreement includes awareness-raising programs to promote best practices in support of sustainable food security.

This agreement further aims to improve coordination and proactive communication between both parties in instances where the supply of these food commodities is inadequate or affected. This seeks to enhance decision-making and preparedness to address the risks associated with food security crises and emergencies, further mitigating shortages, and enabling expedited responses.