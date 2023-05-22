Dubai has announced the return of its biggest shopping weekend. The 3 Day Super Sale (3DSS) will run from May 26 to 28, with up to 90 per cent off on brands in outlets and malls across the city.

The seasonal shopping event, organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), includes deals on fashion, beauty, lifestyle, furniture, electronics and more.

Brands include KIKO Milano, Sephora, Bath & Body Works, 1915 by Ahmed Seddiqi, Rivoli, Homes R Us, Ikea, Jashanmal, Marks & Spencer, Lacoste, Better Life, Sharaf DG, Aldo and Al Jaber Optical, among others.

Participating shopping centres and destinations include Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me’aisem & City Centre Al Shindagha, Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai Festival Plaza, Nakheel Mall, Ibn Battuta, Circle Mall, Mercato, Town Center, The Beach, Bluewaters, City Walk and The Outlet Village, among others.

Majid Al Futtaim announced its SHARE rewards members have the chance to win 1 million points by spending Dh300 or more.

