Cummins Arabia, a global power technology leader, has partnered with Sullivan Palatek Asia to introduce SPA's Diesel Driven Portable Air Compressors to the UAE market, aiming to significantly change the air compressor market landscape in the region.

This collaboration is set to introduce innovative Sullivan Palatek products to the MEA/GCC markets, including the DOF1750H portable oil-free compressor and other new ranges tailored to regional needs.

The partnership enhances Cummins Arabia's product range, reinforcing its commitment to providing integrated solutions across diverse sectors including equipment rental, construction, and oil & gas.

With a majority of Sullivan Palatek's range powered by Cummins engines, Cummins Arabia's well-established network and technical capabilities offer unmatched support in the field.

Initially focusing on the UAE, this agreement lays the foundation for a progressive expansion for Cummins Arabia, that is poised to explore broader opportunities with SPA's industrial compressors, aiming to strengthen its position in key market segments.

Amit Deshpande, Managing Director of Cummins Arabia, highlighting the significance of this partnership, said: "Uniting with Sullivan Palatek not only aligns with our values but also consolidates our position as a one-stop solution provider in the UAE."

"We are excited to offer our customers the combined excellence of Sullivan Palatek's compressors and our comprehensive support services," he stated.

Rajesh George, Regional Director of Sullivan Palatek Asia, said: "Our decision to collaborate with Cummins Arabia stems from a transformative vision to redefine industry standards."

"Their extensive network and technical expertise in the region, combined with our longstanding trust among customers, notably in oil rigs across the Middle East, make this partnership an ideal match," he added.

